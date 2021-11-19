Woman, 22, bound over on first-degree murder charge linked to killing committed in July in Topeka

Shawnee County District Court Judge Bill Ossmann bound Daisha Corrina Butler over for trial Monday on one charge of intentional and premeditated first-degree murder linked to the July 3 shooting death in central Topeka of 17-year-old Nevaeh Martinez, shown here.

Butler, 22, was arrested early July 4 in connection with the death of Nevaeh, who was found in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of her head late July 3 in the area of 1104 S.W. Clay, said Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. She died July 4.

Nevaeh's mother, Tiana Cannon, said she died while visiting Topeka, where she used to live, from Lincoln, Neb.

