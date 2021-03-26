Woman, 22, charged with animal cruelty after 6 abused dogs found in Austin home

An Austin woman charged with aggravated cruelty to animals pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Video Transcript

JOHN GARCIA (VOICEOVER) Supporters pour out of the courthouse, dozens of them wearing pins that call for justice for Frank. Frank is the one-year-old pit bull who was abused and left to die by his owner.

ANNA GARRIDO: These people are here for the dogs that cannot defend themselves.

JOHN GARCIA (VOICEOVER) They stood in court when the judge called this woman, 22-year-old Breanna Evans, to the stand. She's charged with felony animal cruelty. Police say she owned Frank and several other dogs who were severely abused. Officer Paul Lauber found them while on an unrelated call and says the owner was using them to breed puppies.

PAUL LAUBER: Once the dog had the puppies, they would neglect and let the dogs die.

JOHN GARCIA (VOICEOVER) That's the condition he was in when volunteers brought him to the Niles Animal Hospital.

PETER SAKAS: He could barely stand up. He could barely walk. So he's really in critical shape. And he probably would've been dead the next day. He was that sick.

JOHN GARCIA (VOICEOVER) That was two weeks ago. This is how he looks now. He's put on some weight, is active, playful, and friendly.

JOHN GARCIA: Already, some 60 people have offered to be a foster parent for Frank. He's already just about healthy enough to be adopted.

