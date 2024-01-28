Woman, 22, shot dead in Lauderhill on Saturday, police say

A woman was killed in an early morning shooting Saturday in Lauderhill, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of NW 46th Avenue just after 6 a.m. Regina Vidal, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lauderhill police said in a release.

Lauderhill Police Sgt. Parys Thomas, a public information officer, said there were currently no known suspects and no motive in the fatal shooting.

Thomas said Sunday that the homicide investigation is continuing. .

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.