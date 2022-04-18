Woman with 229 pounds of weed in her car runs out of gas on I-55 Bridge, police say

The high price of gas is catching up with everyone.

Memphis Police said a Chevrolet Suburban was left abandoned, out of gas, on the I-55 Bridge Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

TDOT and Arkansas State Police moved the vehicle from the bridge to the Metal Museum when the Suburban’s driver, 54-year-old Catherine Mardesich, returned, Memphis Police said.

After she was told that the Suburban, which had been involved in a crash on the bridge, was going to be inventoried and towed, Mardesich told officers that they could not go inside the car, according to police.

However, her chance at making a clean, green getaway went up in smoke when officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, MPD said.

Memphis Police said that 229 pounds of marijuana was found inside boxes and a duffle bag in a car that ran out of gas on the I-55 Bridge.

Mardesich was detained as officers searched the car and found 229 pounds of marijuana stuffed inside boxes and a duffle bag inside the Suburban, according to police.

Police said $17,800 was also found inside the vehicle.

Because the car was found in Memphis, Mardesich was taken to Jail East and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

