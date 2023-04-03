Woman, 23, arrested in connection with fatal apartment stabbing, FMPD says

A Fort Myers woman faces charges after a Friday fatal stabbing at an apartment complex, authorities say.

Fort Myers Police detectives arrested A'lexis Jewett, 23, for a stabbing death at Horizon's Apartments.

Police said Jewett faces charges of murder not premediated but committed during other felonies.

Authorities say the investigation remains active, and Jewett was taken to the Lee County Jail for booking.

Jail records indicate she faced a $100,000 bond. She posted bond Sunday.

Jewett is next due in court May 1 for her arraignment.

