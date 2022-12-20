Woman, 23, fatally shot in Melbourne; police ask public for clues in solving homicide

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A 23-year-old woman died after a Tuesday morning shooting on a residential street off University Boulevard in Melbourne.

The fatal shooting was reported just after 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Colbert Circle. Lined with homes, this short street loops off the north side of University Boulevard near Stone Magnet Middle School.

When Melbourne police and EMS personnel arrived, they found the 23-year-old victim and attempted life-saving medical attention, a police news release said. However, she did not survive.

Police said they will identify the victim in a future update.

Melbourne detectives ask anyone with information on the homicide to call the police department at 321-608-6731 or Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

