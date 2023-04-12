Woman, 23, found shot on CTA bus after fight in South Shore neighborhood, cops say

Chicago police said a 23-year-old woman was discovered on a CTA bus with a gunshot wound Tuesday night after a fight.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the woman was found with a wound to the collarbone on a bus in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard. Police said the woman was involved in an altercation before being shot.

She was taken to UChicago Medicine where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.