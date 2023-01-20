Woman, 25, charged in daylight robbery near Chinatown

Jan. 19—Prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old woman after she allegedly struck another woman in the head with a beer bottle and took her belongings in an area outside of the Aala area.

Shirrey Persia appeared at Honolulu District Court Wednesday on charges of first-degree robbery and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.

She is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $50,000 aggregate bail.

Honolulu police said a 45-year-old woman was standing in the 200 block of North King Street while holding her backpack when another woman suddenly struck the back of her head with a beer bottle at about 11 a.m. Monday.

The women are not known to one another.

Police said the suspect then took the victim's belongings and fled.

The victim, who sustained pain and swelling to her head, flagged down police officers in the area. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated her and took her to a hospital where she was treated and released.

Police arrested Persia at about 11:30 a.m. on suspicion of robbery and criminal contempt of court.