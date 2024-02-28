Woman, 25, found fatally wounded in East Woodlawn neighborhood

A woman was discovered fatally shot Tuesday night inside of an apartment on the South Side in the East Woodlawn neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 10:35 p.m., officers found a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the face inside a first floor apartment in the 6500 block of South Greenwood Avenue.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody, but detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.