Woman, 26, arrested on suspicion of murder

Nov. 16—A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a Rosamond murder, according to a Wednesday news release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Ramirez, 37, was found Nov. 11 with a gunshot wound to his upper body in the 3300 block of Sierra Highway, according to the news release.

KCSO deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez in Acton on Monday, the news release said.

She was brought to Bakersfield and booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.