Woman, 26, attempted to rob Regions Bank, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says

SPRING HILL — A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after attempting to rob a Regions Bank and making a false bomb threat Monday afternoon, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:17 p.m. Monday, an employee at the Regions Bank branch, located at 7165 Mariner Boulevard, called 911 to report a robbery in progress. Numerous units and deputies were dispatched, and they surrounded the bank so that they could arrest the suspect as she exited the building, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Deputies took tactical positions outside the bank and said they observed the suspect, later identified as Natasha Rouisse, pacing inside the building. The bank employee told the 911 operator that Rouisse had demanded money, saying that she had a firearm and there was a bomb in her car, the Sheriff’s Office said.

When Rouisse saw law enforcement officers, she ran toward her silver Hyundai, which was located in the northeast part of the parking lot, deputies said. As Rouisse ran, she noticed a woman sitting in a 2011 black Chrysler 300 and jumped into the passenger seat of the woman’s car, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the car, who had seen deputies chasing Rouisse, immediately jumped out of her vehicle. Rouisse then moved to the driver’s seat and stole the car, fleeing south on Mariner Boulevard, deputies said.

Rouisse struck another car at the traffic light located at the intersection of Mariner and Landover boulevards and continued south, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies followed Rouisse until they were able to stop her at Mariner Boulevard and Norvell Road, the release said.

While deputies approached the Chrysler, it rear-ended a patrol vehicle because Rouisse had not put the car in park, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said several witnesses from the bank identified Rouisse as the suspect and she was arrested.

Rouisse was interviewed by detectives and confessed to attempting to rob the bank, stealing the Chrysler and making a bomb threat, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said Rouisse told them she just wanted money to change her living situation and buy a new car, as hers wasn’t working well.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office provided its bomb squad to check Rouisse’s vehicle for bombs and explosive materials. None were found in the car, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Rouisse was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center and charged with attempted robbery, false bomb threat, grand theft auto, resisting arrest without violence and fleeing to elude, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Her bond was set at $17,000.