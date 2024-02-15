Woman with 26 outstanding warrants arrested in Snohomish County

A Snohomish County deputy saw a green Honda weaving through southbound traffic on I-5 near 172nd Street on Feb. 7.

Officials say the woman driving was speeding and cut off several other cars without signaling.

“The deputy made a traffic stop on the vehicle just south of 172nd Street,” said a spokesperson. “The driver initially grabbed her belongings and tried to walk away.”

“When asked, she stated she did not have her license on her and refused to provide her name,” they continued.

After a brief chat, the woman put the key back in the ignition and started reaching for the shifter. That’s when the deputy pinned the shifter in park and pulled the woman from her car.

After being arrested the woman admitted to having a few warrants.

“The deputy ran her name and discovered the 45-year-old woman had 26 warrants for her arrest,” said a spokesperson.

She was taken to the Snohomish County Jail where she was booked for her warrants and a new charge of resisting arrest.