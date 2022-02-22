Woman, 27, arrested after central Fort Worth homicide Monday night, police say

A 27-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after an assault Monday night in central Fort Worth.

Angelica Boone was arrested and booked Monday night around 9 p.m. after police responded to a disturbance call in the 1200 block of E. Daggett Ave.

At the scene, responding officers found a man who was reportedly assaulted by Boone. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police didn’t include additional information regarding his injuries and his identity has not yet been confirmed by the medical examiner.

Boone was taken into custody at the scene, and the Fort Worth Police Department’s homicide detectives will continue the investigation.