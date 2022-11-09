Woman, 27, dies from injuries days after hit-and-run on Fowler Street; tips sought

Fort Myers Police say the suspect vehicle in an Oct. 22, 2022, hit-and-run crash is a black four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima Midnight edition. A 27-year-old woman died two weeks after the crash.

A woman critically injured in a hit-and-run nearly two weeks ago has died from her injuries.

Kristin Capuzzi, spokesperson for the Fort Myers Police Department, confirmed with The News-Press the 27-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Police continue to search for clues after a motorist critically injured the pedestrian and fled the crash scene.

Prior: Fort Myers police search for answers after woman, 27, critically injured in hit-and-run

Help sought in different case: Four days after fatal hit-and-run, FHP continues to ask for help with new leads

Shortly after 10:45 p.m. Oct. 22, the Fort Myers Police Department received a 911 call alerting of a pedestrian struck by a car.

The crash happened at 3660 Fowler St., police said. The car and driver fled prior to police arrival.

The victim was in critical condition at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

She's at least the 91st death on Lee County roads this year.

Fort Myers Police asks witnesses or anyone with additional information to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Joshua Bachert at jbachert@fmpolice.com or 239-321-8240.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a black four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima Midnight edition.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Woman, 27, dies from injuries days after hit-and-run on Fowler Street