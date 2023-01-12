Woman, 29, charged in November 2022 hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

A 29-year-old woman turned herself in Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run crash along South Main Street that left a Gainesville bicyclist dead in late November 2022, according to a news release from the Gainesville Police Department.

Margaret Caitlin Walker turned herself in on charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The fatal crash occurred on Nov. 27 around the 3300 block of South Main Street in Gainesville, not far from Sweetwater Wetlands Park.

Police responded to a call around 9:40 a.m. that day after a local resident observed debris from a vehicle and bicycle along the west side of the roadway and sidewalk, according to a GPD news release. The person also noticed a body in the wooded area nearby.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders. The victim's name has not been released.

Police identified the vehicle as a late-model Volvo XC-90 SUV and located it days later being driven by a co-worker of Walker's. Detectives determined that Walker was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Detectives also used geolocation data to confirm a number of establishments that Walker was allegedly drinking alcohol at the night of the crash, the news release said.

Over the past six years, data from the city of Gainesville shows that more than 1,000 bicyclists and pedestrians have been in crashes, with at least 840 resulting in injuries.

Those figures also show an average of seven deaths each year.

