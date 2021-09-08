Woman with 3 kids in SUV charged with DWI after Manchester crash

Sep. 8—A 24-year-old woman with three children in her SUV was charged with drunk driving after hitting a utility pole in Manchester Tuesday night.

Police said when officers arrived just before 8 p.m., the vehicle was lodged against a fence near 149 Second St., close to the broken pole.

Crying children were outside the vehicle.

The children were taken to Elliot Hospital for evaluation, but none suffered serious injuries, police said. An adult passenger was also in the SUV.

Lizania Joseph was charged with aggravated DUI as well as three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Joseph was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 13.