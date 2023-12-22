Woman, 30, dies in North Texas gas station parking lot after medical emergency: police

A 30-year-old woman died in the parking lot of a North Texas gas station on Tuesday night after experiencing a medical emergency, Saginaw police said.

The woman was at a residence in Saginaw when she had a medical episode, according to Brandon Badovinac, a spokesperson for the Saginaw Police Department. A man who was with the woman got her in a vehicle to take her to the emergency room. He stopped at a Circle K gas station after being told by the 911 dispatcher to pull over and MedStar would meet them on the way.

Officers were dispatched to the Circle K at 500 S. Saginaw Blvd. shortly after 10:40 p.m. First responders worked to revive the woman, but she died in the parking lot, Badovinac said. The woman was identified on the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website as Renee Frances Warnecke

The man who was with Warnecke stayed at the scene and cooperated with the officers. Badovinac said they believe Warnecke may have died from an overdose, but they are waiting for the autopsy results to determine her cause of death.

