Woman, 31, charged in knife attack of ex-boyfriend in Waikiki

Jun. 24—Prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted her ex-boyfriend with a knife in Waikiki.

SallyTiana Tuifao was charged with second-degree assault Wednesday. Her bail is set at $20, 000.

Police said Tuifao assaulted the victim, 51, with a knife while they were in a vehicle at a parking lot on Ohua Avenue during the early morning hours on Monday.

Court documents indicated the victim suffered a major laceration to his upper right chest and abdomen.