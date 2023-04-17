Woman, 31, crossing Brooklyn street fatally struck by speeding BMW driver

A 31-year-old woman crossing a Brooklyn street was fatally struck by a speeding BMW driver, cops said Monday.

The victim was crossing Atlantic Ave. mid-block near Henry St. in Brooklyn Heights when the driver of the black BMW sedan slammed into her about 9:55 p.m. Sunday then crashed into a vehicle.

The victim died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The 27-year-old BMW driver was taken into custody. Cops were investigating if he was intoxicated. Charges against him were not immediately filed.

The driver of the vehicle he struck was not hurt.