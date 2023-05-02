Woman, 31, stabbed to death in apparent random daylight attack

Police on the scene in south London after a woman was killed - UKNIP/UKNIP

A 31-year-old woman has died after being stabbed to death in an apparent random attack.

Police confirmed a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident in Brixton, south London, on Monday afternoon.

The victim was walking through Stockwell Park Walk when she was attacked from behind by a stranger around 4pm, detectives said.

She was on her way home from buying a birthday present for her mother when she was killed, according to the Evening Standard.

The woman was speaking to her grandmother on the phone, who heard "a terrible scream", the newspaper reported.

Members of her family joined together to pray at the police cordon near the scene of her death on Monday.

They have reviewed CCTV and spoken to a number of witnesses.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Lambeth, said: "This is a shocking attack and my thoughts are with the woman's family and friends as they come to terms with this awful news.

"We will do everything we can to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

"I recognise the considerable concern this incident has caused and I'd like to reassure you that a dedicated team of detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries and have made an arrest.

"Despite this, we have additional officers in the area to respond to any concerns from members of the community and I would ask people to report any suspicious activity to us."

Anyone with information about what happened can call police on 101 quoting CAD 4728/01May, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.