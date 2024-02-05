Woman, 32, charged with murder in death of stepson, 6, at Lansing area motel

DELTA TWP. — A 32-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 6-year-old boy in Eaton County last month.

Court records indicate Elysa Ella-Ann Kelemen was arraigned Friday in Eaton County District Court on a count of open murder. A judge set a $1 million cash bond for her pending further hearings.

Police have released no details about the incident and did not disclose the boy's death, but Chief Assistant Eaton County Prosecutor Chris Anderson said police were called to the Travelodge by Wyndham in Delta Township on Jan. 12 and found the child injured.

Anderson said he did not know the cause of death but said the boy suffered physical injuries.

"I've not seen the autopsy report, but it was not natural," he said.

The victim was Kelemen's step-son, Anderson said.

It was not immediately clear when the boy died.

Kelemen was represented at her arraignment by the Eaton County Public Defender's Office, court records indicate. Officials there did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Monday morning.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office investigated the death. A staff member there said no one was available on Monday morning to provide information about the case.

A hearing to determine whether Kelemen should stand trial on the charge was set for Feb. 20.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Woman charged with murder in death of stepson, 6, at Lansing area motel