Woman, 33, stabbed to death in lobby of her Queens apartment building

A 33-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the lobby of her Queens apartment building, police said Sunday.

The victim was knifed in the chest in the foyer of her tower in the massive Sand Castle apartment complex on Seagirt Ave. and Beach 6th St. in Far Rockaway about 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

Medics took her to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital but she couldn’t be saved.

Cops are looking into whether a neighborly dispute sparked the deadly stabbing, police sources said.

Police took a person of interest into custody at the scene. She was being questioned Sunday.