Woman, 34, charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery of a child after pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan

A 34-year-old woman is facing charges, including first-degree attempted murder, after she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan from Navy Pier on Monday, Chicago police said.

Victoria Moreno, of Des Plaines, is charged with a felony count of attempted murder and a felony count of aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability, according to police.

Moreno is set to appear in bond court Wednesday.

She was arrested Monday afternoon an hour after she pushed the 3-year-old boy, also from Des Plaines, into the water, police said.

Moreno didn’t attempt to rescue the boy, according to police. He was pulled from the water in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. by the Chicago Fire Department and taken to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Moreno, who was identified as the boy’s aunt, initially told police that the boy was “acting up” and that she “let his shirt go,” according to a police report obtained by the Tribune.

Police located surveillance video that showed the boy crawling on his hands and knees looking over the edge of the pier. It also showed Moreno holding onto the boy’s shirt and then appeared to push him into the water.

No additional information was immediately available from police.

