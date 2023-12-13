Woman, 34, fatally wounded Wednesday morning in Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said

A 34-year-old woman was fatally wounded Wednesday morning in a domestic-related shooting on the West Side in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

The woman was outside shortly before 7 a.m. in the 500 block of North Long Avenue when someone fired shots in her direction, striking her in the chest. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody for the shooting that appears to be domestic-related, police said.

Detectives were investigating.