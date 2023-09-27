Woman, 34, stabbed to death in Brooklyn apartment

A 34-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn apartment early Wednesday, police said.

Cops called to the 14th-floor Starrett City apartment found the victim sprawled on the floor suffering from multiple stab wounds about 6:15 a.m. She died at the scene.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

A 31-year-old man found inside the apartment on Pennsylvania Ave. near Geneva Loop when cops arrived was taken into custody for questioning.

A bloody knife was recovered from the scene, police said.