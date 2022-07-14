Woman, 35, charged in 'random' shootings in Sharonville, Springdale this week

Ashley Copeland, 35, is accused of shooting at two people in their cars. She is charged with improper handling of a firearm, felonious assault and driving under suspension. Another felonious assault charge is expected soon.

A woman is in custody after police say she admitted her involvement in two shootings this week in Springdale and Sharonville.

Ashley Copeland, 35, is accused of shooting at two people in their cars. She is charged with improper handling of a firearm, felonious assault and driving under suspension. Another felonious assault charge is expected soon.

Springdale police spokeswoman Keenan Riordan said the shootings were "random." The suspect had no clear motive.

"We often hear about road rage incidents, or maybe the suspect knew the victim. In this case, that was not the case," he said.

On Wednesday, a person was shot in their car on Chesterdale and East Kemper roads in Springdale. That person was injured.

Riordan said in a similar incident on Monday, somebody was shot at in the same area. Nobody was injured, though the bullet hit the car.

Police recovered street surveillance video that helped them identify the shooter's car.

On Thursday morning at 8:05 a.m., a Springdale officer noticed a car that matched the one in the street surveillance video. Copeland was in the car and had a gun on her lap when the officer approached, police said.

She was then taken into custody and brought to the Springdale Police Department for questioning. That's when she admitted to the shootings, Riordan said.

Copeland will be arraigned in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Monday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Springdale police arrest woman accused of shooting at drivers