Woman, 35, dies in Pinellas jail cell

The death of a 35-year-old woman is under investigation after authorities said she was found unresponsive in her cell at the Pinellas County jail Thursday.

Erica Ficca was unconscious and not responsive when deputies did a well-being check around 2:47 a.m., the Pinellas Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday evening.

Deputies and medical staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but Ficca was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m., the release said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy Thursday and found no signs of foul play or trauma, the Sheriff’s Office said. Toxicology tests and the cause of death are pending.

Ficca was booked into the jail Feb. 6 on three probation violation charges.