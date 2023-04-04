Woman, 35, found fatally shot Tuesday morning on South Side, cops say

Chicago police were investigating the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old woman found Tuesday morning inside a residence in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the victim was found unresponsive inside a residence in the 5500 block of South Lowe Avenue. She had suffered a gunshot wound to the chin, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting was under investigation.

No one was in custody.