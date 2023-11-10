Woman, 35, stabbed to death in front of her two children

A forensics tent stands in a cordoned-off street in Little Hulton, Salford, following the attack - YappApp

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a woman was stabbed in the street in front of her two children.

A 35-year-old woman from Manchester was found with severe injuries in the early hours of Friday morning.

The attack on the victim, who has not been formally identified, was witnessed by her two young children. She later died in hospital from her injuries.

A resident of Dukesgate Grove in Little Hulton, Salford, told the Manchester Evening News she had been woken by screams at 2:30am.

She and her neighbours reportedly tried to save the victim by giving her compressions on her chest.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) arrested a 45-year-old man who had fled from the scene. He remains in custody. A house on the street was the focus of police activity on Friday.

‘Targeted attack’

Det Ch Insp Gina Brennand, of GMP’s major incident team, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation, and an experienced team of detectives continue to work extremely hard to understand a comprehensive timeline of events that will help us piece together what has happened earlier this morning.

“This was a truly horrific attack on a mother, witnessed by her two young children and we really need the public to come forward and give information to us that may be able to assist our enquiries to find answers for them.

“A man, aged 45, fled the scene but has since been arrested by officers on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning. Our inquiries at present suggest that the victim was known to the suspect and we believe that it was a targeted attack.”

The police added that such an incident would “understandably cause worry” to local communities.

“We urge people who were in the area at the time of the incident to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“We are also appealing to any motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything that may be of relevance to our investigation on Dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras to please contact us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting log number 236 10/11/2023.

“Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

