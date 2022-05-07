Woman, 36, arrested after she allegedly hits another woman in Waikiki with baseball bat

May 7—Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old woman after she allegedly hit a 29-year-old woman with a baseball bat in Waikiki early today.

Police said the two were involved in an argument on Koa Avenue at about 2 a.m. The argument escalated and the suspect hit the victim with a bat, causing injuries to the victim's head.

She was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault.