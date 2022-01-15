Woman, 36, who was shot at a Clovis smoke shop has died from her injuries, police say

A woman who was shot earlier this week at a smoke shop in Clovis has died, police said Saturday, turning the investigation into a homicide case.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Gurpreet Marahar of Clovis.

Clovis police officers received reports of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. at the Clovis Hookah & Cigarette smoke shop in the area of Shaw and Fowler avenues.

Officers arrived and found Marahar, who was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. She died from her injuries on Friday, police said.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Harmanpreet Singh of Fresno. He is accused of shooting Marahar, a clerk at the shop with whom he had been in a dating relationship.

Singh was arrested shortly after midnight Wednesday at his home and booked on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence and felony firearm charges. Police added a murder charge.