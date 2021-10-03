Woman, 37, killed in North Side hit-and-run crash following rolling shootout, Chicago police say

A 37-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Horner Park neighborhood around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to Chicago police.

Authorities said the woman was killed after the occupants of two cars, a Toyota Camry and a black sedan, were shooting at each other while driving west on Irving Park Road from Damen Avenue. While in the 2400 block of West Irving Park Road, the Camry struck a Nissan Rogue, the car in which the woman was traveling as a passenger, police said in a media notification.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

She had not been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office Sunday morning.

Police said the occupants of the Toyota took off running and the driver of the black sedan continued on without stopping to render aid.

The 27-year-old male driver of the Rogue was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic for observation. Police said he did not suffer any serious injuries.

