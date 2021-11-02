Woman, 37, survives getting shot in the eye through her Upper West Side apartment peephole

A knock on the door of an Upper West Side woman nearly killed her after a would-be assassin fired a gun into the peephole of her apartment door, hitting her in the eye Monday night.

The gunman walked up to the 37-year-old victim’s 14th-floor door in the Frederick Douglass Houses, on Columbus Ave. near W. 104th St., at about 7:40 p.m., cops said.

“There was a shot, and then the woman was screaming. It was a single shot,” said Hector Martinez, 55, who lives in the apartment directly below the victim. “She screamed, ‘Call 911! Call 911!’ It’s crazy. Nothing like this has happened in this building.”

Medics took the woman to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition. It wasn’t immediately clear if she was struck by the bullet or shrapnel from the peephole.

A neighbor said she was stunned anyone would want to hurt the woman.

“She’s been living here 18 years, and nothing like this has ever happened. She has twin boys who just turned 1 year old,” the neighbor said. “She’s a security guard, and she doesn’t mix with other people out here. She’s a good woman, a very good woman. She goes to work and takes care of her kids.”

Cops made no arrests in the shooting as of late Monday.