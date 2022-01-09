Woman, 39, critical after shot, hit by fleeing car at party Sunday, Wichita cops say

A 39-year-old woman is in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot and hit by a car early Sunday morning, police say.

Wichita police responded to a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of east 12th Street north, Wichita police spokesman Officer Trevor Macy said in a news release.

A party was being held at the location when an argument broke out in the parking lot, according to the release.

“This led to multiple shots being fired,” Macy said.

The woman was struck once by the gunfire, and police believe that she was also hit by a car after people began to flee the scene, causing additional injuries.

No one had been arrested by early Sunday afternoon, Macy said. He didn’t know what the fight was over. Police didn’t say whether the victim knew the shooter or shooters.

The investigation is ongoing, and Wichita police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact WPD investigators at 316-268-4407 or call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.