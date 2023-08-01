Woman, 39, pronounced dead after being found in pool in Saddle River, authorities say

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found unresponsive in a pool in Saddle River on Monday, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

The woman, 39, was not publicly identified. She was found unresponsive at a private residence on Fox Hedge Road at around 4:26 p.m. She was taken to Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors did not say if the death was considered suspicious. The death is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Saddle River NJ: Woman pronounced dead after found in pool