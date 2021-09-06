Woman, 41, hospitalized after apparently being shot, beaten in Waianae

Sep. 6—The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an alleged robbery in Waianae early Saturday, where a female was shot multiple times in the foot.

Police said the woman was shot while trying to defend herself against three to four suspects who were trying to grab cash out of her hand.

The incident happened around 4 :30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Lualualei Homestead Road and Hale Ekahi Drive.

Police said witnesses tried to recover the money and struggled with the suspects.

"One of the suspects removed a handgun and fired the weapon numerous times striking the victim's foot, causing injuries, " police said.

Honolulu Emergency Services said it treated and transported a 41-year-old woman for what appeared to be a gunshot wound and said she also exhibited injuries consistent with being assaulted.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene and transported her to a nearby hospital.