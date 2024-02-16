Woman, 42, dies after shooting in south Wichita neighborhood

A woman was fatally shot in a south Wichita residential neighborhood on Thursday.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a shooting call in the 1400 block of South George Washington Boulevard. The 42-year-old woman died at the scene, Wichita police spokesperson Lt. Aaron Moses said.

She was found at a quadplex that police had taped off. Police did not name her and did not know where she is from.

Moses did not say where she was shot or how many times she was shot. Police expect to release more details Friday morning.

Anyone with any information on the shooting investigation is asked to call 911, investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.