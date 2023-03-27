Woman, 43, charged with arson in Kalihi vehicles fire

Mar. 27—Prosecutors have charged a 43-year-old woman in connection with Wednesday's three-vehicle fire in Kalihi.

Lona B. Moore was charged with first-degree arson. Her bail was set at $50,000.

First-degree arson is a class A felony that's punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Honolulu firefighters responded to the fire on Republican Street just before 1:50 p.m Wednesday. When they arrived, crews saw three vehicles on fire in a carport, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames shortly after 2:05 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Damage was estimated at $75,000 to the property and its contents. The fire department classified the fire as incendiary.

About a half-hour after the fire was extinguished, police located Moore in the area of Puuhale Road and North Nimitz Highway and arrested her on suspicion of arson.