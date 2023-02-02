Woman, 43, found dead in her Brooklyn apartment was strangled, body undiscovered for many weeks

A 43-year-old woman found dead in her Brooklyn apartment was strangled, her body not discovered for weeks or even months, police said Thursday.

The badly decomposed body of Tamara Graham was found inside her Albany Houses apartment on Troy Ave. in Crown Heights about 11:10 a.m. Dec. 15, cops said.

Cops made the grim discovery after responded there after someone called 911 about a foul odor.

Graham had been dead for many weeks, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if she was the victim of foul play but the city Medical Examiner has now ruled her death a homicide from strangulation, police said.

No arrests have been made.