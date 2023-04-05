Woman, 45, charged in Pearl City stabbing

Apr. 4—A 45-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly attacked a 51-year-old woman with a knife in Pearl City.

Laurie Ann K. Apolo was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of second-degree terroristic threatening and one count of harassment. Her aggregate bail is set at $75,000.

Second-degree assault is a class C felony that's punishable by up to five years in prison if convicted.

The attack occurred at a residence in the 900 block of Leomele Street during the early morning hours of Sunday.

Honolulu police said two women who are acquaintances were involved in an argument that escalated when one woman stabbed the other just before 2:15 a.m.

The assailant attempted to flee but responding officers stopped her, police said.

Police arrested Apolo on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and recovered a knife from the scene.

The victim sustained lacerations to her left elbow and the left side of her head. She was taken in serious condition to a hospital where she was treated and released.