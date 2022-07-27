Woman has 45 days to become compliant with sentence

Jul. 27—WILKES-BARRE — A woman who reportedly provided two addresses where she will be residing as she serves a year on house arrest has 45 days to become compliant with her sentence.

Luzerne County prosecutors filed a motion last week seeking to re-sentence Isabella Sobejano, 22, due to conflicting information she gave about her residence.

According to the motion, when Sobejano met with the adult probation department she gave her parents' address on Peachwood Drive, Laflin, and a residence in Philadelphia County, where she once attended a medical university.

Prosecutors in the motion stated Philadelphia County does not accept out of county house arrest transfers.

Lupas on July 7 sentenced Sobejano to 30 months in the restrictive probation program with the first 12 months on house arrest with electronic monitoring after she did not contest an aggravated assault charge.

State police at Wilkes-Barre charged Sobejano with stabbing Samuel Parente in the neck with a paring knife at a boat house in Harveys Lake on June 15, 2020. He survived the injury.

Investigators alleged Parente broke off his relationship with Sobejano, who claimed she was pregnant in an attempt to maintain their alliance.

A hearing on the motion filed by prosecutors was scheduled for Tuesday.

However, Lupas made the decision for Sobejano to become compliant with his imposed sentence within 45 days after meeting with Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop and Sobejano's attorney, Matthew Muckler, in his chambers late Monday afternoon.