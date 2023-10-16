Woman, 45, found dead in a Kaukauna home Saturday evening; man shot with Taser on scene

KAUKAUNA - There is no threat to the public in the wake of an investigation into a 45-year-old woman's death, the Kaukauna Police Department said Sunday.

The woman was found dead around 7 p.m. Saturday in a 13th Street home after a call for a welfare check, police said.

A man in the house was "behaving erratically," police said, and was shot with several officers' Tasers.

Police did not describe how exactly the man's behavior was erratic, nor what actions prompted them to fire the stun guns. The man was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

