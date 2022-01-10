Woman, 48, ID'd as victim of St. Paul stabbing; man held on suspicion of murder

Jan. 10—Police identified on Monday the woman killed in a stabbing in St. Paul as Tina M. McCombs, 48.

Officers arrested a 38-year-old man, Maurice Angelo McClinton Smith, on suspicion of murder.

The Ramsey County attorney's office is reviewing potential charges against Smith. Police have not released information about what preceded the stabbing of McCombs about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment building in the 100 block of West Larpenteur Ave.

One of McCombs' children remembered her as his provider and nurturer, writing on social media that he and his brothers are staying strong for her and the family, and saying he was sorry he wasn't there to help.

Officers found the suspect outside a residence a couple of miles from the Larpenteur Avenue apartment after someone called 911 "to report a man outside acting strangely," police announced Sunday night. Paramedics transported Smith, of St. Paul, to Regions Hospital, where he was treated for exposure to the cold, police said.

Homicide investigators interviewed Smith and he was booked on suspicion of murder.