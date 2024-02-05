Woman, 49, dies in one-vehicle crash in south Marion County

A 49-year-old Lady Lake woman was killed Monday morning in a vehicle crash. According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, here is what we know:

Where did the crash happen?

Southeast 47th Avenue north of County Road 42.

What happened?

The woman, whose name was not included in the release, was driving her SUV southbound when, for an unknown reason, she lost control, went into the northbound lane and then the west grass shoulder.

The vehicle eventually struck a tree. First responders said the woman died at the crash scene.

When did this happen?

About 9:05 a.m. Monday.

Were any other vehicles involved?

No.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Traffic fatality: Woman, 49, dies when SUV hits tree