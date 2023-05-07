Woman, 49, shot to death in Brooklyn home, boyfriend in custody, neighbors shocked: ‘This is surprising’

A 49-year-old woman was shot to death in her Brooklyn home early Sunday — and her boyfriend has been taken into custody as a person of interest in her killing, cops said.

The victim was shot in the head, torso and leg inside her East Flatbush apartment about 3 a.m., with another woman present in the home calling 911, police said.

“I was the only one outside,” said a neighbor who declined to give his name. “There were so many cops pointing the guns at the building.”

“I heard, ‘Freeze, get down on the floor!’” he added. “A lady came out and they told her to get down and they were pointing the weapons at her.”

Medics rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital but she could not be saved. Her name was not immediately released.

When police arrived, her 48-year-old boyfriend had retreated to the basement of the multi-family brick rowhouse on E. 96th St. near Clarkson Ave.

Medics took him to Kings County Hospital with a cut on his arm, cops said. He is in police custody but has not yet been charged in the shooting.

Cops found a gun in the victim’s bedroom.

The victim lived with her 29-year-old daughter and her grandchild, according to the neighbor, who declined to give his name.

“She was my friend,” the neighbor who witnessed the shooing’s aftermath said. “[She] always goes to work.”

“She’s a happy type of person,” he added. “This kind of messed me up.”

The boyfriend came into her life about two years ago, he said.

“I ain’t never seen him before until recently,” the neighbor recalled. “He don’t talk much but everywhere [she] goes, he goes.... You can see he was leaning on her for things.”

“I didn’t see him abuse her or nothing like that,” he added. “This is kind of strange.”

Other neighbors described the slaying as a shock on the quiet street.

“She lived over here before me. I’ve been here 15 years,” said neighbor Linford McKenzie. “I see her and we would just say hello. Hello and bye.... This is surprising. I don’t know what’s going on. Its crazy,” he said.

“It’s a very sad situation,” a woman who lives across the street said. “This is very much surprising. It’s a quiet neighborhood. There’s not much action here.”