Woman and 5-year-old girl killed, others injured in stabbing in southern York County, coroner says

A 34-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl died Monday evening from an apparent stabbing at a residence in Hopewell Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Autopsies are being scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death, the coroner's office said.

Deputy coroners responded to the home in the first block of Firebox Court around 7:26 p.m. for two people killed. Others at the scene also were injured and taken to the hospital, the coroner's office said.

The public is not in any danger, the coroner's office said.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

No additional information was available this morning.

Check back later for more details as this is a breaking news story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 5-year-old girl, woman fatally stabbed at home in southern York County