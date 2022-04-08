Woman, 50, found shot to death Thursday night in car in Akron driveway

Police lights

A 50-year-old woman was found shot to death Thursday night in a car parked in a driveway at a home in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood.

Akron police said Friday they have a person of interest in the shooting and are looking for the suspect. The site of the shooting is believed to be the woman's home in the 600 block of Koerber Avenue, police said. The location is a residential area south of West Wilbeth Road and just east of 7th Street SW.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:01 p.m., the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday.

Police were called to the scene about 10:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They found the woman in the driver's seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The medical examiner's office said it will provide updated information once the woman is positively identified.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

