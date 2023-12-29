Woman, 50, identified as victim in deadly collision with CapMetro bus in Austin

Austin police have released the identity of a woman killed in a crash involving a CapMetro bus in early December.

Susana Barnes, 50, died Dec. 11 after the car she was in rear-ended a CapMetro bus that was completely stopped on the westbound service road in the 2700 block of Texas 71 near Del Valle Street. Three other passengers in the car were injured, along with two people in the CapMetro bus, one of whom was the driver.

Police investigate a fatal accident involving a CapMetro bus on the East Texas 71 service road near Del Valle Street on Dec. 11.

Jorge Ortega, communications manager for CapMetro, told the American-Statesman at the time that CapMetro was not considered to be at fault for the accident. The crash caused delays near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to police.

The incident was investigated as Austin's 86th fatal crash this year.

