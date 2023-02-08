Woman, 51, allegedly assaulted, hit with stun gun in Waipahu robbery

Feb. 8—Two males physically assaulted and used a stun gun on a 51-year-old woman in a brazen robbery at a business in Waipahu Tuesday, Honolulu police said.

The robbery occurred in the 94-200 block of Hanawai Circle at about 2:20 p.m.

Police said the unknown males entered the business brandishing a handgun and stun gun and demanded money from the woman. The pair assaulted and shocked the woman with a stun gun before they fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the woman who sustained bumps, bruises and abrasions to her face, legs and chest. She declined to be taken to the hospital.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.

A description of the suspects was not available.