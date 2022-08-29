Woman, 51, dead after shooting in rural Augusta early Saturday; man in custody

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting left a 51-year-old woman dead Saturday morning, according to news release from the sheriff’s office.

A 56-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail. He “is expected to be charged with first-degree murder,” Butler County Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said.

Deputies responded to the shooting call around 6:47 a.m. in the 7900 block of SW 163rd St. in rural Augusta. The person who called 911 told emergency communications that a family member “had shot another another individual in the home,” the release said.

Deputies on scene tried to make contact with people inside but were unsuccessful. The Butler County’s tactical team was called in to assist, the release says.

The tactical team was able to get inside and found the woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was found and taken into custody, the release said.

The relationship between the man and woman has not been shared publicly. It’s unclear how many people were in the home altogether and if they were all related.

The names of the victim and suspect will be released after family is notified.